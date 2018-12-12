Albany mayor recognizes volunteers for work after storm

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Volunteers have been working tirelessly to clean up after Hurricane Michael.
And Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard recognized that hard work Tuesday.
Mayor Hubbard recognized the Samaritan's Purse and World Vision for all the volunteer hours put in since the storm.
People from all over the country came to help Samaritan’s Purse remove trees and limbs from homes right after the hurricane.
Those volunteers are being housed at Sherwood Baptist Church, some miles away from home.
But, they said they don’t do it for the recognition.
“The part that really overwhelms us is to see the people actually getting help. The recognition is one thing, but to see people really getting help, see their children being helped is a great, great benefit for us. So our team today that was in attendance, they all just find joy in that,” said Ken Bevel, with the Albany Relief and Recovery.
Samaritan’s Purse has over 300 work orders still needing to be done.
And now Albany is moving on to the second, and final phase of disaster recovery: an 18 month phase to address personal needs in the community.
Recovery efforts have been going on for weeks now, but there’s still so much left for Albany Relief and Recovery to do.
The organization, working with Samaritan's Purse, as well, spent the first phase of recovery taking care of basic needs.
This means making sure people have the essentials, like food, water and sanitary supplies.
Bevel said the efforts are always done in two phases, like what is being done now after Hurricane Michael.
“We go into what we call long-term recovery. And in that long-term recovery stage, we’re looking at people face to face to try to figure out what their unmet needs are and see if we can meet them as a community,” said Bevel.
Bevel said there are 1,600 unmet needs they know of right now.
They expect that number to go up within the next couple of days.
