Albany family honors murder victim with vigil

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - To celebrate a young Albany man’s life exactly two years after his murder, the family of Justin King gathered at his grave site for a ceremony.
His mother, Pamela King, said it still feels like his death just happened.
In October 2017, District Attorney Greg Edwards said he planned to seek the death penalty against the suspects in the death of King.
Pamela said it’s one she plans to attend when that time comes.
“I hate that they played God with my son’s life and I don’t want no body to play God with their life, so my thing is this, if they are found guilty, I want them to suffer like I suffered everyday,” said Pamela.
District Attorney Edwards said both men are facing murder charges as well as violation of street gang terrorism.
