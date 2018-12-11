UPDATE: Victims identified in Pelham shooting

PELHAM , GA (WALB) - Mitchell County Coroner, Stedderick Thomas, have released the names of the victims that were killed in the shooting on Cannon Street.
According to the Coroner, Denarrius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23, were shot and killed.
Police said after the incident, that they are searching for Horace 'Chucky’ Ross, as a person interest in this shooting.
He is considered harmed and dangerous, according to Pelham police.
Mitchell County E-911 dispatch said the call came in around noon.
According to Chief Nealie McCormick, two people are dead, and one person is hurt.
According to police, the investigation has been turned over the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
If you have any information about this case, call Pelham Police.
Assistant Police Chief Rod Williams says the t town of Pelham is hurting tonight.
“It is a sad day in Pelham today. The members of the community when we arrived just people that we know very well, and we are suffering right alongside them we just don’t normally have things like this and we feel for the families," says Williams.
Remember if you see Horace Ross III to call Pelham Police.
