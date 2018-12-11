South GA multi-county chase ends in wreck with parked semi-truck

ECHOLS CO., GA (WALB) - The Echols County Sheriff’s Office said a man who led authorities on a high-speed chase across four counties was caught when he crashed into a semi-truck in Atkinson County.
According to Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson, Lowndes County authorities issued a “Be on the Lookout” for a stolen vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle was first seen on Highway 129 by Deputy Ed Yarbrough.
Deputies said that the suspect, Leon Shank, failed to stop the car during a traffic stop.
Officials said Shank drove eastbound in the westbound lane, driving head on into oncoming traffic on Highway 84, into Clinch County for several miles.
As Shank attempted to cross back into the eastbound lanes, officials said he struck a Lowndes County deputy vehicle and continued on at speeds over 100 mph through the city of Homerville, towards Atkinson County.
Sheriff Courson reached out to Atkinson County, and they sent deputies to the bridge located at Highway 441 at Red Bluff Creek to attempt to stop Shank.
Shank approached the bridge at speeds over 70 mph, hitting two of the Atkinson County patrol vehicles causing extensive damage, according to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office.
Shank’s vehicle then ran into the back of a parked semi-truck, totaling the car.
After the crash, Shank was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.
The chase involved four counties, included eight law enforcement agencies, went a total of 47 miles and lasted about an hour.
