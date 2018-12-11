Seahawks on brink of playoffs after 21-7 win over Vikings

Seahawks on brink of playoffs after 21-7 win over Vikings
Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner (54) leaps to block a field goal attempt by Minnesota Vikings' Dan Bailey in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (Stephen Brashear)
By TIM BOOTH | December 10, 2018 at 11:28 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:28 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Bobby Wagner blocked Dan Bailey's field goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter, sparking the Seahawks to two late touchdowns and a 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, Seattle's fourth straight victory.

Chris Carson followed the blocked kick with a 2-yard TD run with 2:53 left, and Justin Coleman provided the capper with a 29-yard fumble return touchdown 18 seconds later.

What was an ugly and mostly forgettable first three quarters turned into a Seattle party in the fourth as the Seahawks (8-5) moved to the brink of wrapping up a wild-card spot in the NFC. One win in Seattle's final three games — including games against lowly San Francisco and Arizona — should be enough to put the Seahawks into the postseason.

Minnesota (6-6-1) twice had scoring chances in the fourth quarter when it was still a one-score game but was turned away each time. Minnesota's chances of winning the NFC North took a major hit, but the Vikings still hold the No. 6 spot in the NFC.

___

Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP)

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Seattle Seahawks' Justin Coleman, right, brings down Minnesota Vikings' Laquon Treadwell after a pass reception by Treadwell in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Seahawks' Justin Coleman, right, brings down Minnesota Vikings' Laquon Treadwell after a pass reception by Treadwell in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP)
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen runs with the ball after a reception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen runs with the ball after a reception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (AP)
Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks' Tre Flowers tries to bring him down in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks' Tre Flowers tries to bring him down in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (AP)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (AP)