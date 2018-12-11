Ruth’s Cottage holds groundbreaking for new facility

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - Women across South Georgia are one step closer to receiving additional help when it comes to domestic violence.
Ruth’s Cottage held its groundbreaking ceremony Monday in Tift County.
The Georgia Community Block Grant funded $750,000 toward the new 25 bed facility.
Tift County graciously gifted the land to Ruth’s Cottage, that currently operates out of five different facilities.
“The dream to have a building such as we’re going to build, has been going on for 20 years now and to have it suddenly happening is really overwhelming, but in a good way,” said Bryant.
Ruth’s Cottage still needs funds for day to day operations in the new facility, and they plan to sell honorarium bricks to community members that will surround the building.
Construction on the building is set to start sometime in January.
