Robbery victim stresses importance of “Safety Tips for the Holidays” event

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - WALB News 10 spoke with workers at Quick Stop #3 in Ashburn who say they were robbed at gunpoint this year at their store. They say they don’t want anyone to experience the fear of losing their money or their lives.
Ashburn Public Safety Director Chief Clifford Jordan, says he’s partnered with a church in the area for a safety event. Police say the holidays bring in lots of criminals.
“Don’t leave your doors unlocked, your cars, don’t leave purses out in cars, don’t leave cell phones in cars," said Jordan.
That’s why Niral Patel says people need to attend “Safety Tips for the Holidays.” Police reports show the store Patel works at, Quick Stop #3, was robbed not once, but twice back to back in October and November.
Surveillance video shows Patel’s business partner being robbed at gunpoint. Police say the suspect ran off with $400.
“[He came] from no where. He just came over the counter with the gun so we didn’t have no choice and we really were trying to save our lives," said Patel
To help cut down on holiday crime in Ashburn, Chief Jordan partnered with New Mt. Zion First Baptist Church to host the Safety Tips for the Holidays course, something Patel supports wholeheartedly.
“It is really more important to go places like that and pray about it," said Patel. “Because [the] next day you wake up and might not see the person you see every day,” Patel added.
New Mt. Zion’s Pastor, Westley Spears, wants people in South Georgia to be vigilant.
“When we know better we do better so it’s an opportunity to come out to the church and to see that they’re generating such creative ways to connect back to the community," said Spears.
Chief Jordan says Ashburn firefighters will be there to speak about fire safety and officers will give tips on how to protect yourself from crooks.
“If you go buy a new television don’t put the box outside the road 5-6 days before it’s time for the trash to be picked up. Keep those things hidden until the last minute," said Jordan.
Patel says he plans to shut the store down early so that staff and family can go to the safety course.
“It’s not all about the money. If I have life I can make money tomorrow," added Patel.
Ashburn Police say they haven't hosted something like this in years and it's the first time they've held this event at a church.
The safety tips course is December 18th in Ashburn. It starts at 6:30 P.M.
To find out more information contact the Ashburn police at (229) 567-2323.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.