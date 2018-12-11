Pelham Police investigate shooting on Mize Street

PELHAM , GA (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Mize Street.
According to Mitchell County E-911 dispatch, the call came in around noon.
According to Chief Nealie McCormick, two people are dead and one person is hurt.
Police and EMS are still on the scene.
According to police, the investigation has been turned over the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information comes in.
