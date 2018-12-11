Officials focus on recovery after storms devastate Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Southwest Georgians have been hit by storm after storm, but county leaders said there may be good news for Dougherty County residents.
Many people felt trapped inside of their homes after the heavy rains from Dec. 2 flooded neighborhoods in the county. And they were worried potential rain could make that flooding even worse.
Luckily, the rain this past weekend was not as bad people thought it might be and Public Works crews were able to pump water out of the right of ways to help with flooding issues.
County leaders continued to pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Michael and the Dec. 2 storms. This time not only dealing with debris from Michael, but now flooding issues after a weekend of heavy rain.
“We were pumping water out from the right of ways and low-lying areas that were affecting properties,” said Chucky Mathis, the assistant Public Works director.
Homeowners all over the county felt trapped for days as flood waters made it almost impossible to leave their houses in some cases. But Public Works crews were out this Saturday, pumping the water they could.
“It helped out a lot of the citizens who did not have the means to move some of this water,” said Mathis.
Something that may give the families stuck in the middle of the flood waters a little more hope.
“You can’t really plan for natural disasters. The last storm did take a chunk of capacity away, but there’s things we’ll look at in the future as needed,” said Scott Addison, the solid waste director.
Public Works crews also want you to know that the second phase of debris pick up starts Dec. 15. This will be the final pass, as of right now, so make sure you have your debris out in time.
Crews are also working after more than 20 county-owned buildings were damaged in Hurricane Michael.
And now Dougherty County leaders are taking steps to complete the multi-project roof repairs.
Its been weeks since the devastating storm, but 18 buildings in the county still need repairs to their roofs.
County leaders are looking at hiring Edifice Consulting to asses all of the damages. The company would create a budget for the repairs. Then they would be able to start the bidding process.
The fee to hire the company is not supposed to go over $25,000.
“It’s all related strictly to Hurricane Michael. My team and I do a very good job of being proactive and staying on top of our building maintenance. And were able to see when we got out at 4:30 in the morning, immediately after Hurricane Michael, those of us who could get out of our homes, we started assessing right away and were able to document everything that was related to the hurricane,” said Heidi Minnick, the director of facilities management.
The fee for the consulting company would be funded from the risk management account.
County leaders won’t know exactly how much the repairs themselves will cost until the damages are completely assessed.
The cost of repairs will be covered under the county’s insurance.
