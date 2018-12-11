New DNA method could come to Georgia

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - Georgia could be the next to use a new scientific DNA method that will help crime investigators find killers more quickly.
There will be a huge hearing Tuesday morning at the Decatur County Courthouse, where a judge will decide if the entire state will use the new method.
Georgia could be the eighth state in the country to use the new technology called ‘True Allele.’
It could help law enforcement find DNA evidence on previous unsolvable cases.
District Attorney Joe Mulholland for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit said law enforcement agencies, district attorneys, and GBI live analyst will all be at the hearing to figure out if the state could use the new method to fight crime.
Right now, True Allele is being used in England and seven other states.
This new method will help investigators pin point a specific suspect who commits a crime, even when several people are involved.
The inventors of the new forensic method will also be on hand to explain how this will benefit our state.
Mulholland said Georgia never had this co-mingled DNA science before and it’ll be the first time it’s been decided.
The prosecutor said the technology has already helped with a homicide in south Georgia.
We’re told one Bainbridge murder case from last year was a major factor in this hearing taking place. Now that case could help decide the fate of the new technology being used in the entire state.
Mulholland said the district decided to look into this, after three men have been accused of killing Hubert Moore, a longtime employee of the Bainbridge Post-Searchlight just last year.
The district attorney said a number of people were involved with this murder, but they were able to crack down and identify Thaddus Nundra as the man they believe pulled the trigger because of the specific DNA strands they found on a hat, which was identified with this new forensic science technology.
If the judge approves the new method at Tuesday’s hearing, it could help the entire judicial system in the state. That hearing is set for 9 a.m.
