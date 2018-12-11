HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: GHSA state championship games and scores

At least one team will come home as state champions.

(Source: GHSA)
By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | December 11, 2018 at 8:06 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 8:06 AM

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Five south Georgia football teams are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the GHSA State Championships. At least one team will come home as state champions.

Below is the schedule for the games. Final scores will be added as they come in.

(A-Public) - Dec. 11 @ 10 a.m.: Irwin Co. vs. Clinch Co.

(5A) - Dec. 11 @ 4:30 p.m.: Bainbridge vs. Warner Robins

(6A) - Dec. 11 @ 8 p.m.: Lee County vs. Northside, Warner Robins

(7A) - Dec. 12 @ 8 p.m.: Colquittt County vs. Milton

Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.

