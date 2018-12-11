HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: GHSA state championship games and scores

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Five south Georgia football teams are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the GHSA State Championships. At least one team will come home as state champions.
Below is the schedule for the games. Final scores will be added as they come in.
(A-Public) - Dec. 11 @ 10 a.m.: Irwin Co. vs. Clinch Co.
(5A) - Dec. 11 @ 4:30 p.m.: Bainbridge vs. Warner Robins
(6A) - Dec. 11 @ 8 p.m.: Lee County vs. Northside, Warner Robins
(7A) - Dec. 12 @ 8 p.m.: Colquittt County vs. Milton
Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.
