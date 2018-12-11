Helping Hands Ending Hunger, Kids Helping Kids” feeds DOCO students

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA (WALB) - 1 out of 4 children in Georgia go hungry and do not know where they will get their next meal. That’s according to a food program for Dougherty County students that steps up to provide food when school is not in session, including the upcoming Christmas break.
The Helping Hands Ending Hunger, Kids Helping Kids, takes pre-packaged, unopened foods that are normally thrown away and gives those foods to kids that normally go hungry when they leave school.
Organizers say Dougherty County schools implemented the program in September and so far there are 4 schools participating, with 9 more to come in January.
Volunteers take items like unopened crackers, cookies, breakfast bars, and cereal to give to students.
Representatives say the Dougherty County School System put the program in it’s schools to provide nutritional support to students and families that are in need.
“First of all we know that there are kids in Dougherty county that are hungry," said Cathy Revell, administrator for Helping Hands Ending Hunger. “And sometimes they go home on the weekends and their last good meal was Friday lunch at school and their next good meal is monday morning breakfast,” added Revell.
The organization says they need volunteers and donors to transport and pack food on Fridays.
The pre-packed foods that are not used are donated to other non-profits in the area.
If you’d like to donate or volunteer with Helping Hands Ending Hunger call (229) 347-3425.
