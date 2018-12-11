GOP House leader notes gap of distrust as Google CEO grilled

FILE - This Sept. 5, 2018, file photo shows an empty chair reserved for Google's parent Alphabet, which refused to send its top executive, as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai’s appearance Tuesday, Dec. 11, before the House Judiciary Committee comes after he angered members of a Senate panel in September by declining their invitation to testify about foreign governments’ manipulation of online services to sway U.S. political elections. Pichai's no-show at that hearing was marked by an empty chair for Google alongside the Facebook and Twitter executives who appeared and were interrogated. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (AP)