GBI reveals information on Turner Co. incident

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been looking into a car chase that ended in shots fired on Monday in Turner County, near Ashburn.
Around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, they issued this statement on that case-
On Monday, December 10, 2018, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation involving two Crisp County deputies that occurred near mile post 84 and Interstate 75 in Turner County, GA.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:30 a.m., a female subject identified as Joyce Marie Lewis-Pelzer, 42, was reportedly involved in a homicide in Conyers, GA.
The Conyers Police Department issued a BOLO with a physical description of Lewis-Pelzer and her vehicle. Conyers PD believed that Lewis-Pelzer had fled the homicide scene and was possibly traveling south towards Florida. The BOLO was directed at law enforcement agencies along Interstate 75.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., Lewis-Pelzer’s vehicle was spotted traveling south on I-75 in Crisp County near mile post 95 by a Georgia State trooper. The GSP trooper, along with two Crisp County deputies, attempted to initiate a stop of the vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and continued to travel southbound. A Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was initiated by the GSP trooper.
Lewis-Pelzer was able to recover from the skid and continued to flee south. Near mile post 84 in Turner County, the GSP trooper again utilized the PIT maneuver and was able to successfully stop the vehicle.
Two Crisp County deputies approached the vehicle and at least one shot was fired at the deputies from inside Lewis-Pelzer’s vehicle. The two deputies returned fire, striking her. One of the deputies on scene was medically trained and rendered aid until EMS arrived.
Lewis-Pelzer was airlifted to Cordele, GA and later transported by ambulance to the Navicent Health Center in Macon, GA where she is listed in serious but stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.
The GBI will conduct its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.
UPDATE: A murder warrant was issued for Joyce Marie Lewis-Pelzer, 42, by Conyers Police Monday afternoon in connection to the death of a woman Monday morning at the Motel 6 in Conyers.
