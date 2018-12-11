Clouds finally break this morning making way for sunshine and temperatures back into the 50s. A freezing start Wednesday warms to the 60s by Thursday. Rain chances rise by afternoon and is likely through most of our Friday. Heavy rain is expected with 2 to 4 inches rainfall totals. A few strong storms are possible. A few showers could linger on Saturday morning, but then drier air takes over for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures should be seasonable in the lower 60s and near 40 into early next week. - First Alert Meteorologist