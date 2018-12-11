Chilly and light showers possible this evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cloudy this evening as temperatures drop through the 40s. Overnight, cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to near 40°. A few showers are possible later this evening and into the overnight hours. The sun will return for our Tuesday! Decreasing clouds throughout the morning as highs top out in the mid to upper 50s. All dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. More clouds will build in for Thursday as highs top out in the low 60s. Rain chances return late Thursday. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely Friday as highs top out in the low 60s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday. Otherwise, your weekend is looking dry with highs near 60° both Saturday and Sunday.