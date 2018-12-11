Albany man speaks out after finding body

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Marcus Daeieas lives near Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Davis Street where Ronald Durham collapsed and was found unresponsive.
Daeieas said he and a friend were walking early Sunday morning when they spotted Durham’s body in the grass.
He stated he knew immediately that something was wrong from the coloration of Durham’s skin.
Daeieas said the incident is something he will never forget.
“It freaked me out, it kind of messed me and my mind up, during that process and time. Throughout the days it still bothers me, but I’ve came back around and I feel the loss of his family and him as well,” said Daeieas.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said there were no signs of foul play, but can only rule that out completely once the toxicology report comes back.
Those results are expected this week.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.