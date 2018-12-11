Albany hosts 28th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Christmas lovers braved the cold weather for the 28th annual Albany Tree Lighting Ceremony.
This year, the tree was lit by Marines with Toys for Tots, and a little boy who needs a heart transplant.
The 40-foot red cedar was delivered to Pine Avenue in front of the Government Center and is covered in LED lights.
Parade Coordinator Lorie Farkas said after Hurricane Michael and the flooding, Albany needs a fun-filled, family-oriented event.
“Well it’s odd because in July we picked the theme, which is ‘We need a little Christmas,’ never dreaming that we would get Hurricane Michael and devastating flash floods that we had two weeks ago, so of all years, we definitely need a little Christmas” said Farkas.
This year’s ceremony was different than previous years, as the city’s Christmas tree is normally lit during the Christmas Parade, but recent rain storms delayed the parade.
Another lighting ceremony and the parade will happen Saturday, December 15 at 6 p.m.
