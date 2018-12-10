Woman shot in Turner Co. officer-involved shooting is murder suspect

TURNER CO., GA (WALB) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a woman shot after a multi-county chase ended in Turner County was a murder suspect out of metro Atlanta.
GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson said a murder investigation started in Conyers, Georgia around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The Conyers Police Department (CPD) said it responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 in the city.
Before police arrived, they were told it involved a stabbing and that a female was leaving the scene, according to Capt. Jackie Dunn with CPD.
Dunn said that when officers arrived, the victim was alive, had 30 to 40 stab wounds, and told police her wife stabbed her.
As EMS was loading the victim into the ambulance, she went into cardiac arrest, according to Dunn. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Dunn said that while working the case, investigators received information that the suspect was headed south on I-75.
Ricketson said a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) was issued for a black Nissan driven by a woman connected to the murder. Officials said they believed she may have been heading to Florida.
According to Ricketson, a Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle around 3:15 p.m. in Crisp County. The trooper and two Crisp County deputies began chasing the Nissan.
“Probably eight or nine minuets. It went from mile marker 84 to mile marker 94 which is a ten mile stretch and they reached speeds of 110 miles per hour, so it was less than 10 minuets long,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
After two pit maneuvers, law enforcement was able to get her car to stop. As they approached the vehicle, investigators said the suspect fired at least one shot at them, according to Ricketson. He said deputies fired multiple shots in return and the woman was hit multiple times.
“The suspect was dangerous and as deputies and troopers got out there and put their life on the line to get that subject stopped before they hurt anybody else,” said Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.
Ricketson said deputies provided medical care on scene and the woman was going to be airlifted to Macon, but weather caused the helicopter to be grounded in Cordele. She was then taken to Navicent Health in Macon by ambulance.
Evidence found in the Nissan is critical to the Conyers murder investigation, according to Ricketson.
“We found some clothing and some other items that will more than likely be involved in that incident,” said Ricketson.
Ricketson also said a gun was found in the woman’s lap.
Police from Conyers did head down to Turner County.
Dunn said Conyers investigators think the suspect had on clothing at the time of the chase that could be evidence in the murder investigation.
Dunn said the couple had a domestic violence history with the district attorney’s office in Rockdale County.
Officials are not releasing the names of the suspect or the victim at this time.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a chase that started in Crisp County ended in an officer-involved shooting in Turner County Monday afternoon.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said they were chasing a possible murder suspect out of North Georgia.
GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson said they were told the woman in the vehicle law enforcement was chasing was shot and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Ricketson said the GBI was called in to do a use of force investigation.
Haley Wade, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said that the chase started around 3:10 p.m. after the sheriff’s office and Georgia State Patrol tried to stop a woman.
Wade said the chase ended on I-75 in Turner County, leading to the two left southbound lanes near Exit 84 being blocked. Both lanes have now been reopened.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.