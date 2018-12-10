Thomasville starts sewer repairs

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Beginning Tuesday December 11th, engineers will start to make two separate repairs on sewer mains, which are necessary before these sewer mains can be lined and repaired.
The first area of construction is at the intersection of Fletcher Street and College Street. A detour will take traffic down Lester Street to Bartow Street.
Construction will begin after 9:00 A.M due to school traffic. The second area of construction is on Lester Street between Bartow Street & College Street.
The detour will take vehicle traffic down College Street to Fletcher Street.
Thomasville received a 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant for $750,000 from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the program on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Thomasville was one of 60 Georgia communities awarded this year, and will utilize this grant for water and wastewater improvements in the Fletcherville community.
The construction is likely to take all day.
