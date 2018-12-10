Multi-county chase leads to I-75 traffic block

Multi-county chase leads to I-75 traffic block
(Source: Raycom Media)
December 10, 2018 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 4:31 PM

TURNER CO., GA (WALB) - A chase that started in Crisp County Monday afternoon ended on I-75 in Turner County, leading to the two left southbound lanes near Exit 84 being blocked.

Haley Wade, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said that the chase started around 3:10 p.m. after the sheriff’s office and Georgia State Patrol tried to stop a woman.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said police activity near Exit 84/SR 159 on I-75 is expected to have the lanes closed for several hours.

GDOT is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.