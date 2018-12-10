Multi-county chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Turner County

TURNER CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a chase that started in Crisp County ended in an officer-involved shooting in Turner County Monday afternoon.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said they were chasing a possible murder suspect.
GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson said they were told the woman in the vehicle law enforcement was chasing was shot and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Ricketson said the GBI was called in to do a use of force investigation.
Haley Wade, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said that the chase started around 3:10 p.m. after the sheriff’s office and Georgia State Patrol tried to stop a woman.
Wade said the chase ended on I-75 in Turner County, leading to the two left southbound lanes near Exit 84 being blocked.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said police activity near Exit 84/SR 159 on I-75 is expected to have the lanes closed for several hours.
GDOT is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.