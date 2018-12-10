Man charged with hijacking vehicles, burglary

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Department has arrested a man in connection with multiple car hijackings, burglary, kidnapping, robbery, and numerous traffic violations that happened Saturday morning around 7: 40.
According to a police report, Joshua Washington, 30, forcibly entered a vehicle that a family was in, while showing a handgun, on the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.
Police also say that Washington stole the vehicle and drove the wrong way on the 300 block of West Hill Avenue, causing a head-on traffic accident that hurt other people.
The driver he hit was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, and was listed in stable condition.
Washington ran from the accident to the Budget Inn in the 200 block of West Hill Avenue, and forced himself into the office, forcing two employees to another part of the motel.
One of the employees was able to get away and ran to safety. No one was hurt.
Washington ran from the motel to West Hill Avenue, forcing another person out of their car. When officers attempted to stop Washington for driving recklessly, he sped off in the vehicle, VPD said.
In the 700 block of Woodlawn Drive, Washington lost control of the vehicle, causing him to crash into a tree. He attempted to run off again, but was quickly caught by officers.
After receiving treatment at South Georgia Medical Center, he was transported to Lowndes County jail and faces these charges:
- Hijacking a motor vehicle- 2 counts
- Robbery by sudden snatching
- Burglary- 2 counts
- Kidnapping
- Fleeing and Attempting to elude officers
- Criminal damage to property in second degree
- Numerous traffic violations
“Our thoughts go out to all the victims who were impacted by Washington’s actions," said Interim Chief Leslie Manahan. "Our officers did an excellent job with their persistence in doing everything they could to make sure that Washington was apprehended, and his crime spree was stopped before any other people were harmed by his actions.”
