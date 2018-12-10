Lee Co. still has some issues with rural roads

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County has some areas that are still impaired by localized flooding.
Lee County officials issued a release Monday asking that citizens please use caution while traveling in these areas.
"We thank the citizens of Lee County for your patience and cooperation during this time," they said in the release.
Here is a list of roads, and updates will be provided as they become available.
Water over Road
Cook Road
Turner Road – washout
Holly Plantation
North Doublegate Drive (from Hampton Road to Danbury Lane)
Joe Toole Drive
Hartsfield Road
Ambleside Drive
Hawkstead Drive
Stoney Road
Murphy Road
Sasser Road
Powell Road
Pettis Road
Cambridge Road
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.