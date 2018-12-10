Lee Co. still has some issues with rural roads

Several roads are still impassable after heavy rainfall (Source: WALB)
December 10, 2018 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 3:27 PM

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County has some areas that are still impaired by localized flooding.

Lee County officials issued a release Monday asking that citizens please use caution while traveling in these areas.

"We thank the citizens of Lee County for your patience and cooperation during this time," they said in the release.

Here is a list of roads, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Water over Road

Cook Road

Turner Road – washout

Holly Plantation

North Doublegate Drive (from Hampton Road to Danbury Lane)

Joe Toole Drive

Hartsfield Road

Ambleside Drive

Hawkstead Drive

Stoney Road

Murphy Road

Sasser Road

Powell Road

Pettis Road

Cambridge Road

