Areas of drizzle this morning, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day. Skies clear overnight and the sunshine take us into the middle of the week. Highs rebound into the 50s and lows fall to near freezing. Warmer and wetter by the end of the week. Rain may be heavy with some thunderstorms. Drier and milder conditions take over this weekend.