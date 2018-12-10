Cyprus sees surge in migrants crossing from breakaway north

In this Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, Hawye Rasool Saleh, 32, a migrant from Iraq washes his face at his living space under a hotel in central Nicosia, Cyprus. Cyprus was not seen as an attractive destination for migrants seeking shelter and a new life in Europe, but that has changed as other nations in Europe have shut their borders and the economic situation has slowly improved for this small island nation.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) (AP)