Cook Co. man sentenced for molestation

ADEL, GA (WALB) - Steven Edward Sutton, 46, pled guilty to Aggravated Child Molestation in Cook County.
On December 6, 2018, Superior Court Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced Sutton to 25 years in prison for the crime, according to Alapaha Circuit District Attorney Dick Perryman.
If Sutton is still alive at the end of his prison sentence, then he will spend the remainder of his life on probation including sex offender registration and sex offender probation conditions, Perryman said.
“The abuse perpetrated by this man is inexcusable and has been devastating to his victim," Perryman said
"We sought a 25 year minimum sentence in order to safeguard the children of this community. I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff including Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Ditto. I must also commend the work of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. While the innocence lost at the hands of this man can never be recovered, I am pleased with the outcome of this case.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.