TEXAS-BOUND: No. 1 Blazers advance to National Championship

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - It wasn’t the typical domination Valdosta State has spoiled its fans with all season, but it was enough to earn a bite at the NCAA Division II National Championship.
VSU topped Notre Dame College (Ohio) 30-24 in a game where the Blazers trailed at the half 10-9.
Right out of the intermission, senior linebacker David Brown took an interception 100 yards for a score that gave the Blazers a lead they would never relinquish.
The Blazers outscored the Falcons 21-7 in the 3rd quarter.
Next up, VSU heads to McKinney, Texas, next Saturday for the NCAA Division II Football National Championship against Ferris State (Michigan).
It’s the Blazers 5th National Championship berth, and first since they won it all in 2012.
Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.