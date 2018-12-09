Suspect identified in deadly Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A suspect has been identified in the investigation of a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 500 block of Grady Street Saturday morning.
Police are looking for Quinton McKinney, 20, according to the Thomasville Police Department Facebook page.
Police received the call around 5:20 a.m., reporting gunshots in the area.
According to Major Wade Glover with the Thomasville Police Department (TPD), when officers arrived, witnesses stated that an argument broke out during a party which led to shots being fired.
EMS took two victims to the hospital.
Officers said one victim has died from their injuries and the other has non life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about McKinney’s whereabouts you are asked to call the TPD at (229)-227-3249.
This is a developing story and we will continue to updates as information comes in.
