Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Mitchell County girl

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year old girl named Joy Riggins. She was last seen on Saturday (12/8) around 7: 30 p.m in Camilla.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Riggins is 5′2, and around 130 lbs. Officers also claim she is autistic.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, blue coat and a blue and pink backpack.
She could be anywhere in Camilla, Baconton or Albany.
If you have seen Joy Riggins or know her whereabouts, please contact the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 336-2030.
