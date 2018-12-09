'Ralph' tops box office again, 'Aquaman' is a hit in China

A more traditional royal drama, "Mary Queen of Scots," also opened strongly in limited release. The Focus Features title, starring Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as Elizabeth I, debuted in four theaters with a robust $50,045 per-theater average. Lis Bunnell, president of distribution for Focus, said the film's modern spin "made it resonate with audiences in a powerful way paralleling so much of what is still going on today for women."