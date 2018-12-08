What can you do to protect yourself from home burglaries?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With an increase in home burglaries during this time of year, the Albany Police Department said it’s time to go the extra mile to protect yourself.
Investigators said they’ve had their fair share of home and storage unit burglaries within the last few weeks.
Police said they’re happening throughout the entire city, not just one area. They said now is the time to secure your items and guard yourself by keeping everything locked and not out on display.
Officers said people who are not alert of their surroundings are being targeted.
“I advise anybody to be aware of your surroundings. Survey the scene. Don’t just walk around with your mind in another place other than what you got going on,” said Corporal Jermaine Lewis with APD’s Burglary Unit.
As always, investigators said if you see something suspicious, it’s best to act quickly and call APD immediately.
