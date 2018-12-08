VSU prepares for its 226th commencement ceremonies

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Teachers, students and staff are preparing for Valdosta State University’s 226th commencement ceremonies.
The ceremonies for graduate students and students of the Nursing and Health Sciences programs were held on Friday.
On Saturday, the rest of 1,300 students of the Fall 2018 undergraduate class will walk across the stage.
Vice President of Students Affairs Vince Miller said he always looks forward to the ceremony.
“We’re excited. It’s always a reminder for us of the core purpose of why we do what we do every day. We get to celebrate these students for their achievement. It’s a lot of fun," said Miller.
Miller said the day is the culmination of a lot of hard work for the students.
On Saturday, Jessie Tuggle will serve as the keynote speaker. He is an alumnus of VSU and a former linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.