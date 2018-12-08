Valdosta city leaders help raise money for charity

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - City leaders in Valdosta were out on the town, helping raise money for charity.
Starting Friday morning, the mayor, city council members and more took shifts at the local Winn-Dixie, to ring their bells for the Salvation Army.
City Manager Mark Barber said it’s always important to help those less fortunate.
“We’re here to serve the community and we feel we can serve the community in other ways then just our assigned responsibilities daily. So, this is one of those activities where we get to convene with the public, engage with the public and have a good time," said Barber.
Barber said this has been a tradition for years to come and that it will continue for many more. He said there is a friendly competition among them to see who can collect the most money.
