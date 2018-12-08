Unpaved road causes problems for emergency crews

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - A $1.5 million project to pave a Lee County road is about a month away from completion.
Right now, parts of Armena Road are unpaved and flood when it rains.
This makes it impossible at times for emergency crews, like fire fighters and EMT’s to get down the road when needed.
“It’s going to be such an impact to the county to have another route of a paved road for people to get to the north side to the south side of the county in a timely manner, as well as just another paved road for the county to give them better access to our county,” said Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.
The project is being paid for by the Georgia Department of Transportation and SPLOST funding.
