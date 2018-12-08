Soaking rain late Saturday, flooding possible

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Active weather brings an all weekend event across SWGA. For now a Flash Flood Watch covers our northern counties through Sunday evening. There’s the potential for flooding with an estimated 2-3″ of rain expected. Creeks and rivers remain swollen and the ground is saturated therefore all need to keep a close eye on rising water.
Along with the wet weather, no warmth as temperatures hold steady in the low-mid 50s. Rain tapers off to light rain/drizzle Sunday into early Monday.
Early week starts cloudy and cold with gradual clearing Tuesday into Wednesday. Only a few dry days as rain returns the end of the week.
