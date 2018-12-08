Heavy rain likely overnight

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Keep the rain gear handy if you’re heading out this evening. It will be quiet breezy. Rain is likely overnight and it could be heavy at times. Temperatures will hold steady overnight.
Rain will move out west to east on Sunday. Most of the rain should move out by 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Showers and drizzle are likely for the rest of your Sunday. Temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon.
Slight rain chances continue into Monday with highs near 50°
Sunny skies and dry weather will return for Tuesday through most of Thursday. Rain develops late Thursday and continues through Friday.
