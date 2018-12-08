1 dead, 1 injured in Thomasville shooting

1 dead, 1 injured in Thomasville shooting
By Kim McCullough | December 8, 2018 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 10:58 AM

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville Police Department is investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Grady Street Saturday morning.

The call came in around 5: 20 a.m., reporting gunshots in the area.

According to Major Wade Glover with the Thomasville Police Department, when officers arrived, witnesses said an argument broke out during a party which led to shots being fired.

EMS transported two victims to the hospital.

Officers said one victim has died from their injuries and the other has non life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

This is a developing story and we will continue to updates as information comes in.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.