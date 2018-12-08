1 dead, 1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville Police Department is investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Grady Street Saturday morning.
The call came in around 5: 20 a.m., reporting gunshots in the area.
According to Major Wade Glover with the Thomasville Police Department, when officers arrived, witnesses said an argument broke out during a party which led to shots being fired.
EMS transported two victims to the hospital.
Officers said one victim has died from their injuries and the other has non life-threatening injuries.
Police are working to identify a suspect.
This is a developing story and we will continue to updates as information comes in.
