Colquitt County seeking redemption in state championship

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The Colquitt County Packers have been anxious to make it back to the state championship after their disappointing upset last year.
Now, the Packers are 14-0 and looking for payback.
For the fourth time in five years, the Colquitt County Packers have found themselves in a position to call themselves champions.
With Rush Propst at the main headset, the Packers have two state titles with Propst, with the opportunity of a third.
“A lot of stress over that," said Propst. "A lot of emotions that run through you over that. That’s just something you never get over.”
Last years state championship run ended in bitter defeat, as the Packers saw their state championship dreams, slip through their fingers.
“That has nothing to do with this year," said Propst. "We got to focus on this year to win this particular football game. We can’t let an emotional, something that happened last year effect how we’re gunna play this year.”
Although cleared out of their minds, vengeance, is something set in these Packers hearts.
“I’m looking out there, looking to compete," said senior Jay Ward. "I don’t want to make the same mistake as last year.”
“Getting that ring because I don’t have one," said Kamaar Bell. "Accomplishing that goal, that’s a dream come true.”
With the chance to cap off a perfect unblemished season with a state championship, is something every team sets as a goal, but for the Packers, it doesn’t come as a surprise.
"I didn't know that we'd be sitting here a 14-0 to be honest with you. I thought we might be 13-1 or even 12-2 with the shot at the same deal, and I would have taken that."
If there's been one word that has been circulating around this Colquitt County team this season…
“Finish," said Ward. "Because last year we ain’t finish our job. We lost in 49 seconds, and nobody wants to feel how that heart break was.”
The Packers face Milton in Mercedes Benz Wednesday at 8 P.M.
