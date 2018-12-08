Albany double murder trial to start Monday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The murder trial for an Albany man police say shot Quatez Strong, 18, and old Jalen Walker, 15, back in April last year will start on Monday.
Joseph Jones III, was 43 at the time and is accused of shooting the two on Beverly Avenue.
Jury selection started Friday for the double murder case that happened 20 months ago.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said Jones opened fired at the two victims while they were in their car.
Walker was found dead at the scene and Strong was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and flown to Macon where he later died.
According to an indictment, Jones will go to court for six charges:
- Two counts of felony murder
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- And two counts of possession of a firearm
The state alleges Jones shot both without justification while he was in another vehicle.
“The state will show they were not engaged in any activity or anything. They were just literally gunned down by means of Mr. Jones opening fire on their vehicle. Both were killed as a result of that,” said Edwards.
Edwards said there was no information that showed Jones knew the victims. He also said they believe the two victims were unarmed at the time.
Judge Denise Marshall will preside over the trial.
