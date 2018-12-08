Albany ARC still needs your help with Angel Tree program

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Advocacy Resource Center needs your help making Christmas possible for both kids and adults this year.
ARC’s Angel Tree Program pairs those in need with those who are willing to give a gift.
Executive Assistant Marcy McCarty said a lot of people still need to be adopted before Christmas. She wants the community to know how important it is to help others this time of year.
“Some of these individuals that we serve don’t have family and they don’t have much money and they won’t have Christmas unless we provide some gifts for them," said McCarty.
If you would like to get involved, you can do so by contacting McCarty at (229) 888-6852 ext. 209.
the last day to drop off presents for the program is Dec. 17.
