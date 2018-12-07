Sylvester holds annual Christmas parade

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -The city of Sylvester held their annual Christmas parade Thursday night.
The parade was rescheduled because of the heavy rains, but the Christmas spirit still shown bright despite the cold temperatures.
Dozens of people lined Main Street to watch the nearly hour long parade. It featured dozens of floats and bands.
Santa Claus himself made an appearance, riding a fire truck. The annual Sylvester Christmas Parade continued it’s tradition of bringing in the Christmas spirit.
