South GA officials warn residents to be prepared as more rain heads to the area

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - Heavy rainfall last weekend caused storm damage and flooding to several areas. Now, with more rain on the way, officials are asking residents to be prepared for the possibility of more flooding.
The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency encouraged everyone to have a 72-hour kit hand. The EMA said the kit should contain items like food, water, medications and batteries.
Officials with the EMA also created a Flood Plan Checklist.
Officials in Lee County wanted to remind everyone to avoid roads that are closed or impaired by recent rains. Those roads are listed below:
- Cook Road
- 400 block of Creekside Place
- Turner Road – washout
- Holly Plantation
- Middle Road
- North Doublegate Drive from Hampton Road to Danbury Lane
- Joe Toole Drive
- Hartsfield Road
- Sneed Road
- Ambleside Drive
- Hawkstead Drive
- Stoney Road
- Pebble Ridge Drive
- Murphy Road
- Sasser Road
- Powell Road
- Pettis Road
- Cambridge Road
Lee County officials encourage drivers to use caution while traveling in the area.
