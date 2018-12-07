Samaritan’s Purse needs volunteers for storm recovery assistance

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief needs your help in assisting those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Staff with Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief team said they’ve been in the area for the last eight weeks after receiving over 1,880 work orders from people needing help.
Of those, they still have 400 remaining homes in need of assistance before they leave the area.
The organization has partnered with the Community Organization Active in Disaster and Sherwood Baptist Church in finding and locating these homes, but now they need more volunteers to complete the project.
Organizers said they’re looking to finish assistance at the homes before Christmas.
They need help pulling debris, raking yards, cutting trees and more.
Staff said they’ve been in the area for the last eight weeks and they are committed to staying until all sites are done.
“We accept volunteers Monday through Saturday, 7:30 in the morning and 12:30 in the afternoon. They go through a 30 minute orientation, just a safety briefing. Then we get them assigned to a trained team lead who will take them out and work on those jobs,” said Shannon Daley, the program manager for Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief.
Organizers said those interested in assisting can go to the old Coca-Cola bottling plant on Pine Avenue to begin work.
They also said they will give out tarps on Friday at the old Coke plant from noon to 4 p.m. ahead of this weekend’s expected rain.
