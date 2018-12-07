New business opens in Thomasville

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - December is the busiest time of the year in the city of Thomasville, with new shops and restaurants continuously opening up at every corner... and business is booming.
This Sporting Gallery marks the 20 new or expanded business in Thomasville for the year. With unique, and hard to find artifacts filling the room, it’s a perfect fit for downtown.
Sporting Gallery owner Scott Gowan finally turned his passion into a reality with the opening his first business on Broad Street.
“I want everyone to come see us. We have a lot of things that will fit in the plantation theme. I’m trying to cater to what everyone here is looking for," said Gowan.
Surrounded by more than 70 private hunting plantations, Thomasville’s Business Development Director, April Norton knows there’s a real market for a shop like this.
“Having a feel of the art, and the wildlife, and the hunting life that’s here in Thomasville, to have a storefront that caters to that, it’ll be a great draw here," said Norton.
Gowan said he’s spent years collecting these antiques and is eager to give them a new home.
“You know, just a lot of good names that people are out looking for. You don’t have to go too far you can come here, and if I don’t have it send me your wish list and I’ll find it," said Gowan.
Norton said these businesses help keep Thomasville dollars in Thomasville. With Friday’s First Friday Sip and Stroll, she said Gowan is opening at just the right time.
This gives him a unique opportunity to get great exposure to the community right away.
With over 150 businesses in Thomasville, each store like Sporting Gallery LLC continues to offer new and exciting experiences that bring in thousands of people each year.
