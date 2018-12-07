Missing Lee Co. girl located

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement about the status of an 8-year-old girl who deputies were trying to locate.
The sheriff said Chloe Summerlin was taken from the care of the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).
Around 3 p.m. on Friday, officials with the sheriff’s office said the girl was safe and back in the custody of DFCS.
The sheriff’s office said this is still an active investigation.
They thought that Chloe might have been with her mother, Julie Ann Summerlin.
Julie Ann and Chloe’s father, Randall Summerlin, both have active warrants in Lee County.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.