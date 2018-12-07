Man in wheelchair killed in accident with mail truck

By Krista Monk | December 6, 2018 at 8:02 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 8:10 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating after a 55-year-old man in a wheelchair died after an accident in the 600 block of East Broad Avenue Thursday night.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, the man died after he was hit by a mail truck.

Fowler told WALB that the man was in the road when he was hit.

Albany police are investigating what led to the accident.

This is a developing story and we will update the information as details come in.

