Man in wheelchair killed in accident with mail truck

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating after a 55-year-old man in a wheelchair died after an accident in the 600 block of East Broad Avenue Thursday night.
According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, the man died after he was hit by a mail truck.
Fowler told WALB that the man was in the road when he was hit.
Albany police are investigating what led to the accident.
This is a developing story and we will update the information as details come in.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.