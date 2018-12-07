Man killed in Albany accident with mail truck identified

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating after a 55-year-old man in a wheelchair died after an accident in the 600 block of East Broad Avenue Thursday night.
According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, Glen Kelly Sr. died after he was hit by a mail truck.
Fowler told WALB that the man was in the road when he was hit.
Albany police are investigating what led to the accident.
This is a developing story and we will update the information as details come in.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.