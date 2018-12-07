Last First Friday of 2018 in Thomasville

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - Thomasville is ready for the biggest First Friday Sip and Stroll of the year, with around 5,000 people expected to come to Friday’s event.
Dozens of stores stayed open late, giving you more time to shop and dine as you make your way through downtown.
Getting into the holiday spirit, this First Friday featured horse and carriage rides through downtown highlighting the Victorian Era.
Business and Development Director for Thomasville, April Norton said these Friday’s are great for the community, and helps keep the city alive.
“It’s important to draw people into our downtown, to have them come into our storefronts to dine in the downtown. And, it’s really important that each First Friday we’re bringing in something a little bit different," said Norton.
The event lasted until 10 p.m..
This is also the last First Friday until March 2019.
