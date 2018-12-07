Judge overrules motions in Ryan Duke trial

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After several motions were made by Ryan Duke’s defense in the Tara Grinstead case, a judge has overruled five of them.
Duke was arrested in February of 2017, charged with the murder of Ocilla teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead who disappeared in 2005.
According to court documents, the defense requested the following motions that were all overruled:
- That the court not read the indictment prior to opening statements
- To limit the state’s concluding closing argument to rebuttal.
- Special demurrer: “He contends that merely alleging Defendant “used his hand” to commit aggravated assault upon and murder the victim is too vague, ambiguous and indefinite, thus depriving him of the constitutional and statutory protections identified in his pleading.”
- Restrict the use of the word “murder.”
- Appointment of an investigator or funds to hire one.
Judge Bill Reinhardt overruled all five motions on Friday.
Duke’s trial is set to go to court on April 1 of 2019.
